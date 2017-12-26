Crews working around the clock to restore power to Nova Scotians after Christmas storm

Thousands of Nova Scotia residents are still without power following an Christmas Day storm which knocked over trees, fences and left a trail of debris in its path.

The intense weather system brought with it powerful hurricane-force wind gusts.

“This storm intensified very quickly Christmas Eve and then by Christmas Day it was a powerful nor’easter that raced across the province with wind gusts ranging from 100 to 140 kilometers per hour,” said Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist for Global News.

Strong winds posed problems for power crews

The strong winds posed problems for power crews, who have been working non-stop since the gusts began.

“Several times last night when the winds hit around the 90- to 100-kilometre-an-hour mark around Metro and other parts of the province, we actually had to stand our crews down in the booms so they weren’t up in the air in the peak gusts,” said Scott Cherry, transmission and distribution supervisor with Nova Scotia Power.

Cherry and his wife both work for the power company and have hardly been at home so far this holiday season.

“Our in-laws cooked our turkey dinner for us — we still haven’t had it yet,” Cherry told Global News.

“We worked last night until the late hours and we were in early this morning, but that comes with the job and we appreciate the patience of the public and our customers through this significant event.”

A look at some of the damage by the old oil refinery in Woodside, NS #nsstorm #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/hnHjzgXtRg — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) December 26, 2017

‘Significant’ damage to electricity system

Nova Scotia Power says the powerful winds caused significant damage to the electricity system, causing trees to fall into power lines, breaking utility poles and snapping lines.

In total, 650 people are engaged to help to repair damaged infrastructure and get power back on to Nova Scotians.

“At this point, we’re looking at the majority of customers being restored by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and what that means is approximately 95 per cent of our customers will be restored by then, but many of our customers will be restored today,” said Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power.

“Our crews will be working around the clock until everyone has their power back.”

Although the storm has passed, Nova Scotia Power says weakened trees may still fall onto lines, causing new power outages. The utility is asking customers to treat all downed lines as electrified and report them right away to 1-877-428-6004.

Nova Scotia Power says they have 650 people working to restore power in Nova Scotia. They say they will be working around the clock until power has been restored to all customers. @globalhalifax @nspowerinc #Halifax #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/te3dXVPPg5 — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) December 26, 2017

Homes damaged by wind gusts

In addition to widespread power outages, the storm also caused damage to some homes in the province.

Roof shingles blew off from Jason Trepanier’s Dartmouth house and garage, hitting his brand-new vehicle.

“We were having Christmas dinner with family and the kids were looking out the window and [saw] a bunch of shingles flying by,” Trepanier said.

“We were a little down this morning when we got up, but [there’s] nothing we can do about it so may as well be positive and try and enjoy the holidays.”

Shingles blew off the roof of Jason Trepanier's #Dartmouth home…some even hit his brand new vehicle. He's currently waiting to hear from his insurance company #nsstorm #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/RLE5bvJF9h — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) December 26, 2017

Danger of carbon monoxide

In light of the storm, Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office (EMO) is reminding people to be careful when using alternative hearing sources while the power is out.

In January, there were both injuries and deaths as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning following the ice storms in New Brunswick.

“People may use generators, kerosene heaters or other things to warm their homes and I just want to highlight the need to be aware of carbon monoxide. We wouldn’t want anybody trying to heat up their house to unfortunately have a tragic event result,” said EMO executive director Paul Mason.

“I would also highlight alternative lighting sources, candles, those types of things — just be careful with that,” Mason added.

EMO is encouraging people to check on their family and neighbours who may be without power as a result of the storm.

#NovaScotia Power is getting some help following yesterday's storm. Crews from #NewBrunswick are on the way to help with restoration efforts #nsstorm @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/Tbn0XMycPp — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) December 26, 2017

Power-outage tips

EMO is reminding people to turn off appliances and leave one light on during a power outage.

Residents should only use battery-powered lights and never use barbecues, generators or camp stoves indoors.

After a power outage, Nova Scotians are reminded to disconnect power being entering a flooded basement, throw out unsafe food and restock your emergency kit.

