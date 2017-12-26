‘Definitely hectic’: Okanagan shoppers brave crowds for Boxing Day deals

The bone-chilling temperatures in the Okanagan didn’t stop enthusiastic bargain hunters from braving the crowds for Boxing Day deals.

The annual post-Christmas tradition saw shoppers willing to wait in long lineups for the deep discounts.

“It was unexpectedly colder than Boxing Days we’ve seen in the past but surprisingly people did come out this morning, we probably had about 40 people in the lineup this morning,” said Tom St. George, general manager of Kelowna’s The Brick.

“We actually had 40 people lined up today and we also had about 15 online orders ready for us to pick this morning,” said John Pereira, assistant manager of Kelowna’s London Drugs.

Consumers looked for the best deals on big ticket items like TVs and computers.

“Great deals at rock bottom prices,” said one shopper.

Despite the boom in online shopping, “people still like to come out, it’s still a tradition,” St. George said.

The Boxing Day blitz was on full display at the Orchard Park shopping centre in downtown Kelowna

“Makes your head spin a little bit, makes it tough out there today,” said one consumer.

“It’s crazy in there,” said a shopper.

“Hectic, definitely hectic, I was amazed I got parking here,” added another consumer.

The shopping centre parking lot was over capacity and many people had a hard time finding a vacant spot.

“I’m actually waiting for my fiancé, I’m just doing laps,” said one driver.

The increasing popularity of Black Friday is giving Boxing Day a run for its money as the busiest shopping day of the year.

“With Black Friday it has affected Boxing Day,” Pereira said.

“Last year, we had a slower Boxing Day than the previous years due to Black Friday because it’s coming more prevalent. This year we are actually trending to beat last year.”

“I think Black Friday was a better deal,” said a customer at Visions Electronics.

But despite the changing retail landscape, it seems like Okanagan residents’ affection for the national Boxing Day shop-a-thon is alive and well.