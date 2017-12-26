Saskatoon shoppers scout out Boxing Day deals

Even an extreme cold warning wasn’t enough to stop Saskatoon shoppers from getting their hands on Boxing Day deals.

“Bad weather is not a deterrent for people saving money,” said Lawrence Eberle, general manager of Best Buy’s 8th Street location.

Shoppers started lining up outside Best Buy at 4 a.m. on Tuesday to get the first look at this year’s sales. Upwards of 60 people were let in when the store opened at 6 a.m.

“Every year is always different. It always brings different challenges. This year it’s the minus 45 with windchill [weather],” Eberle said.

This year’s hot-ticket items included everything from the iPhone X, to drones, to voice-assistance devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, according to Eberle.

Retailers said the fact that Boxing Day deals are also available online could be taking away from some foot traffic.

“The changing face of Boxing Day is online shopping. Our Boxing Day flyer, although in the store started this morning at 9 a.m., started two days earlier online. We had a lot of people taking advantage of online shopping as well,” said Tim Yaworski, a technical sales representative for London Drugs.

“People can sit at home, buy online and click and pick that way, but when they come to the store, the customers are excited to get these crazy deals and to walk out with the products in their hands,” Eberle said.