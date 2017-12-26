Vancouver’s Boxing Day saw lines at tech and jewelry stores, and not much elsewhere

Blue-shirted staffers applauded as they welcomed customers to the Best Buy location in downtown Vancouver at 6 a.m. on Boxing Day.

Approximately 100 people were lined up outside the store as they looked to take advantage of sales on products such as 4K TVs, MacBook Air laptops and high-end vacuum cleaners.

One shopper who left with a 65-inch 4K TV said he was at the store before sunrise but he didn’t have to engage in a tug-of-war over his new tech toy.

He said he spent last Boxing Day in the U.S. and it “was like crazy over there.”

“Here there’s a lot of open space.”

Another TV out the door at Best Buy on Granville. Store starting to get busier pic.twitter.com/utiLbUEf3h — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) December 26, 2017

Another customer wasn’t as impressed with what he saw in store, after shopping on Boxing Day for the first time since he moved from Brazil months ago.

“I was expecting more savings and stuff,” he said. “But it’s not that different from Black Friday.”

Meanwhile, at Pacific Centre, there were lineups at numerous shops, including the Pandora jewelry store.

The line up to get INSIDE of the Pandora store is wrapped around the corner here at Pacific Centre #BoxingDay2017 #vancouver pic.twitter.com/GBlORftdxK — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) December 26, 2017

But there weren’t many lineups on Robson Street.

In decades past, lineups were normal outside stores on Robson, but it wasn’t very packed on Tuesday, although shoppers were still out and trying to take advantage of deals.

David Ian Gray, principal with Vancouver consulting firm Dig360, said one in five Canadian adults were expected to partake in Boxing Day shopping this year, down two per cent from 2016.

He added that about eight per cent of all Canadian retail sales happen online, and that the country’s shipping systems would be “hard-pressed” to handle orders if it were 12 to 14 per cent.