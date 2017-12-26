City reviewing free Saturday parking practices and not enforcing tickets

The City of Winnipeg is going to review its practices related to free two-hour parking downtown on Saturdays and not enforce tickets for the time being.

On Saturday, Winnipegger Kali Martin spotted a number of vehicles getting tickets in a zone she thought was free parking. She pointed to the sticker on the meter that clearly states it’s two hours of free parking on Saturday.

“That bright blue sticker to me almost trumps anything because it says two hours of complimentary parking on Saturday, which to me there isn’t anything clearer than that,” she said.

The city said it does offer free parking for two hours on Saturdays, but that’s only after the maximum on street paid parking time is purchased.

The city also said the policy was approved in 2012 but only recently was reflected in the city’s website.

“Earlier this year, it was brought to the WPA’s attention that some members of the public found the information related to the program unclear, and as a result, the WPA updated its website,” reads a city press release. “It is acknowledged that the wording contained on both the stickers affixed to the downtown pay stations and the updated information on the website led to further confusion.”

The city says it will either cancel or refund the tickets issued to people between Dec. 2 and Dec. 23, 2017.

In a release the city says it won’t be issuing tickets within the first two hours for downtown on-street parking between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, excluding the streets near the hospitals.

Anyone who got a ticket is asked to contact 311.