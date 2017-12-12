Budget 2018
Increased fees still at issue as City Council votes on the 2018 budget

Winnipeg city council votes on the 2018 budget Tuesday.

With Winnipeg City council set to vote on the 2018 budget Tuesday, there were two key points receiving criticism from the public – parking and transit fees.

The special meeting on the city’s finances began with councillors and delegates speaking out against the budget as proposed.

Despite a move to raise hourly street parking rates by an extra 50 cents on top of the initial dollar per hour, the city plans to go ahead with a 25 cent hike in bus fares.

Winnipeggers living on low and fixed incomes say this will cut into their budgets, perhaps to the point they have to choose between putting food on the table, paying rent or being able to take the bus.

On the other hand, the Exchange District Biz’s executive director says higher parking fees would unfairly tip the scales against small business owners in the area. David Pensato told council he isn’t against the budget but feels the hike in parking fees would send people to malls, where parking is free.

Council will vote on the final budget later in the day.

