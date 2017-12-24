Ontario police watchdog releases name of man killed outside of OPP detachment

MORRISBURG, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog has named the 43-year-old man who died outside a police detachment in the eastern part of the province on Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit says Babak Saidi died after an interaction with officers outside an Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Morrisburg, Ont.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating death of man outside of OPP detachment

The agency says one of the officers used a firearm, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an officer is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

The SIU investigates any time police are involved in a situation that results in death or serious injury.