Canada
December 23, 2017 5:31 pm
Updated: December 23, 2017 6:01 pm

Police watchdog investigating death of man outside of OPP detachment

By Staff The Canadian Press

The SIU says it's investigating a fatal police-involved shooting at an OPP detachment in Morrisburg Saturday.

Nakita Krucker / File / Toronto Star via Getty Images
A A

MORRISBURG, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is probing the death of a man outside a police detachment in the eastern part of the province.

The Special Investigations Unit says there was an interaction between officers and a man at the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Morrisburg, Ont.

The agency says one of the officers discharged a firearm, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an officer is being treated for undisclosed injuries.

Neither the Special Investigations Unit nor police have released details of the deceased man’s age or identity.

The agency is automatically brought in to review all deaths or serious injuries that involve police.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ontario Provincial Police
Ontario's police watchdog
OPP
OPP Morrisburg
OPP Morrisburg shooting
OPP shooting
SIU
Special Investigations Unit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News