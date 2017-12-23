Police watchdog investigating death of man outside of OPP detachment
MORRISBURG, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is probing the death of a man outside a police detachment in the eastern part of the province.
The Special Investigations Unit says there was an interaction between officers and a man at the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Morrisburg, Ont.
The agency says one of the officers discharged a firearm, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say an officer is being treated for undisclosed injuries.
Neither the Special Investigations Unit nor police have released details of the deceased man’s age or identity.
The agency is automatically brought in to review all deaths or serious injuries that involve police.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
