Snow-clearing operator killed by train in Montreal’s South Shore
A 32 year-old snow truck operator was killed on Saturday night when his small sidewalk-clearing truck was struck by a train in Saint-Hubert.
Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Kimber Boulevard and Montée Saint-Hubert.
Longueuil police said the investigation is ongoing to determine exactly what happened.
