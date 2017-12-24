Canada
December 24, 2017 1:10 pm

Snow-clearing operator killed by train in Montreal’s South Shore

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

FILE - Longueuil police said the investigation is ongoing.

TVA
A A

A 32 year-old snow truck operator was killed on Saturday night when his small sidewalk-clearing truck was struck by a train in Saint-Hubert.

Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Kimber Boulevard and Montée Saint-Hubert.

Longueuil police said the investigation is ongoing to determine exactly what happened.

READ MORE: Drugs, money and guns seized in Outaouais region raid

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Montreal accidents
Saint-Hubert Train Accident
Snow Clearing
Snow-Clearing Truck
Snow-Clearing Truck Accident Saint-Hubert

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News