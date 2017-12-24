Snow-clearing operator killed by train in Montreal’s South Shore

A 32 year-old snow truck operator was killed on Saturday night when his small sidewalk-clearing truck was struck by a train in Saint-Hubert.

Police said it happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Kimber Boulevard and Montée Saint-Hubert.

Longueuil police said the investigation is ongoing to determine exactly what happened.

