December 23, 2017 5:07 pm

Drugs, money and guns seized in Outaouais region raid

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

A Surete du Quebec police car.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Outaouais regional squad seized a large quantity of drugs during targeted raids in Gatineau and Montreal last Thursday.

They seized more than four kilograms of cocaine, some 100,000 methamphetamine tablets, more than $200,000 in cash, and firearms from three Gatineau homes, one home in Montreal as well as vehicles.

The operation targeted a criminal organization controlling drug traffic in Gatineau.

Story continues below

Three people were arrested in the raids, but were later released after questioning.

According to Sûreté du Québec’s spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, more arrests are expected.

Police are reminding citizens can give information about drug production and trafficking by calling the SQ’s Criminal Information Central by calling 1 800 659-4264.
