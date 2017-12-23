Drugs, money and guns seized in Outaouais region raid

The Outaouais regional squad seized a large quantity of drugs during targeted raids in Gatineau and Montreal last Thursday.

They seized more than four kilograms of cocaine, some 100,000 methamphetamine tablets, more than $200,000 in cash, and firearms from three Gatineau homes, one home in Montreal as well as vehicles.

The operation targeted a criminal organization controlling drug traffic in Gatineau.

Three people were arrested in the raids, but were later released after questioning.