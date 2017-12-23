Crime
December 23, 2017 3:41 pm

Boy charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of 50-year-old man in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa police have charged a boy in connection with the shooting death of 50-year-old Keith Fitzsimmons.

Nathalie Madore / File / The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – Police say an underage boy has been charged with first-degree murder after an early-morning shooting in Ottawa on Saturday.

Investigators say they arrived on scene at about 3 a.m. to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

They say 50-year-old Keith Fitzsimmons was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Man charged in Ottawa Valley triple murder breaks self-imposed silence

Officers say they took two people into custody, and later charged the boy – whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act – with murder.

They say the other person, a 21-year-old man, is facing weapons charges.

Police say both of the accused have appeared in court and remain in custody.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Keith Fitzsimmons
Ottawa
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News