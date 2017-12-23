Boy charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of 50-year-old man in Ottawa
OTTAWA – Police say an underage boy has been charged with first-degree murder after an early-morning shooting in Ottawa on Saturday.
Investigators say they arrived on scene at about 3 a.m. to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
They say 50-year-old Keith Fitzsimmons was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
Officers say they took two people into custody, and later charged the boy – whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act – with murder.
They say the other person, a 21-year-old man, is facing weapons charges.
Police say both of the accused have appeared in court and remain in custody.
