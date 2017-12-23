Police looking for man who stole cash register from Halifax convenience store

Halifax police are trying to track down a man who robbed a convenience store Friday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police say man walked into the Jubilee Food Shop on Jubilee Road and removed the cash register from behind the counter before fleeing the store.

Police say the man was observed throwing the cash register into the rear seat of a black Jeep Wrangler soft–top, which was bring driven by another man. The vehicle had a spare tire on the back and was last seen travelling towards Quinpool Road.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The suspect who stole the cash register is described as a white man, 25 to 30 years old, 6’3″ and 280 lbs. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket, grey sweat pants, gloves and sneakers at the time of the robbery.

The driver of the jeep is described as a white man, possibly in his mid-twenties and wearing a white coat.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.