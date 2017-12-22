Dartmouth house fire sends girl to hospital with smoke inhalation

An 11-year-old girl was rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Dartmouth on Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police said their patrol members responded alongside firefighters to a fire at 15 Charles Street just after 11:30 p.m.

READ: Family of 5 jumps out of window to escape early morning Dartmouth fire

Police said the triplex was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, and that fire crews were able to rescue the girl from a middle floor.

“Someone would have seen or heard her and then they effected a rescue from the second-storey window,” said Phil McNulty, a spokesperson with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services. “We’re fortunate she was spotted or we saw her and we were able to get her down.”

Police said the girl’s mother, who was not home at the time, was reunited with her daughter at the scene. The girl was taken to the IWK Health Centre by ambulance to be treated for smoke inhalation and has since been released.

A man who lived in the basement unit was able to get out without any injuries.

READ: Fire damages multi-unit building in Dartmouth

McNulty says five trucks responded to the scene and that the fire was in the basement. Flames had spread and made its way up house.

“Smoke and flames can travel up either the interior or exterior,” he said.

Fighters extinguished the blaze by 12:10 a.m. on Friday. However, smoke could be seen coming from the building later in the morning and crews returned to check the home.

The fire department is now on scene and currently working to determine the source of the smoke #Dartmouth @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/7144allJ1R — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) December 22, 2017

Fire investigators are on scene looking into the cause of the blaze, however, they do not suspect foul play at this time.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping the woman and her daughter with emergency lodging, food, clothing and other essential items. They are also referring them to other agencies for additional support.

The resident in the basement is staying with a neighbour for the time being.

Follow @RebeccaLau