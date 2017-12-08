Family of 5 jumps out of window to escape early morning Dartmouth fire

A family of five was forced to escape from their burning home in Dartmouth early this morning.

Neighbours tell Global News the blaze at 186 Princess Margaret Blvd. broke out around 2:10 a.m. on Friday and began with the sound of an explosion.

The neighbours describe how the family tossed out a mattress and a man, who had been burned, jumped out of a window at the front of the townhouse.

Once the man was outside, witnesses say the mother passed three children out of the window to him before jumping out of the burning building herself.

Neighbours say they heard an explosion just after 2 a.m., at 186 Princess Margaret Blvd. One woman says she thought the entire building was going to collapse

Phil McNulty, a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services, says the family was already out of the building when firefighters arrived.

“When firefighters arrived, all three floors were fully involved,” he said. “There is extensive damage to the unit of origin and there is smoke and water damage to the units on either side.”

Forty firefighters responded to the fire and were on scene for five hours.

McNulty says all five members of the family were taken to the hospital for treatment. A firefighter was also injured and transported to hospital, but has since been released.

Neighbours say at least 3 of the townhouses have been damaged by the blaze – and some of the tenants do not have insurance

A GoFundMe page was set up by neighbour Jessica Sudsbury on Friday morning to help the family with donations of money, clothing, and food.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the tenants in the two units on either side have been displaced as well.

“There are at least three families we’re standing by to assist if they need it,” said spokesperson Dan Bedell.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

— With a file from Natasha Pace

