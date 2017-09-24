Suspicious fire in Dartmouth displaces a dozen people

An overnight fire at 100 Pinecrest Drive has displaced about a dozen tenants.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Fire officials were called to the two-storey building shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The blaze left the apartment building with extensive damage.

The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency housing for six adults and is providing those six, plus a seventh adult, with emergency items like clothing and food.

The building’s other tenants have made their own arrangements.

The building appears to have sustained significant damage from the blaze. Fire is considered suspicious

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, however, it is considered to be suspicious.