Canada
September 24, 2017 4:12 pm

Suspicious fire in Dartmouth displaces a dozen people

By Reporter  Global News

Officials are investigating a suspicious fire in Dartmouth.

Natasha Pace/Global News
A A

An overnight fire at 100 Pinecrest Drive has displaced about a dozen tenants.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Fire officials were called to the two-storey building shortly after 3:30 a.m.

READ: Fire damages multi-unit building in Dartmouth

The blaze left the apartment building with extensive damage.

The Canadian Red Cross has arranged emergency housing for six adults and is providing those six, plus a seventh adult, with emergency items like clothing and food.

The building’s other tenants have made their own arrangements.

READ MORE: Halifax Fire services respond to large blaze in Fall River, N.S.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time, however, it is considered to be suspicious.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Red Cross
Crime
Fire
Halifax fire
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Suspicious Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News