SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from California on satellite delivery mission

SpaceX‘s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Base in California on Friday, Dec. 22 to deliver 10 satellites to low-Earth Orbit, the space transport company said in press release.

The 10 IridiumSM NEXT satellites are the fourth in a series of satellite deliveries that will replace the world’s largest satellite network.

SpaceX said completion of this process will be one of the largest “tech upgrades” in history.

“The process of replacing the satellites one-by-one in a constellation of this size and scale has never been completed before,” SpaceX said in a statement.