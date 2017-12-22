Can you eat with $2 a day? One Montrealer tried to do just that

A latte alone can run you $5 a day but imagine you are able to cut your entire grocery bill down to only $2 a day?

Is that even possible and what would it take to be successful?

It’s a question Alexandre Bustros set out to answer.

To give you an idea, Statistics Canada says the average Canadian spends about $7 a day on food.

Bustros challenged himself to cut his food budget to $2 a day for one month.

The 38-year-old says it took a lot of research. He used a spreadsheet to figure out what the best prices were and what kinds of foods he needed for balanced nutrition.

And Bustros made a lot of sacrifices: from cutting out dairy and coffee, to biking for hours to get the best possible deals.

“I bought everything that was basic so I had oil so I could stir-fry stuff,” Bustros said.

“I ate a lot of lentils — a lot of lentils. Chickpeas as well, beans… because they’re very cheap and they’re very nutritious.”

Nutritionist Vanessa Perrone says Bustros faired really well.

“In terms of fresh fruits and vegetables, that’s probably a place where we’d want to pick things a bit more,” Perrone said.

“That’s where we’re gonna get the most prevention and health benefits.”

Perrone has advice for those who are trying to eat well on a budget: “Take the time to properly plan your meals for the week, writing out a proper grocery list.

“A lot of grocery stores have now online options which is a great way to kind of look at your bill ahead of time and be mindful of what you’re going to purchase.”

Bustros also shared some of his money-saving secrets with Global News:

Markets tend to be cheaper than grocery stores.

Buy in bulk, don’t forget you can freeze things.

The further you walk into the market, the cheaper it gets. The first stands are always the most expensive.

Don’t forget to look down. Merchants stock their lower shelves or the sides of their stands with “ugly” but cheaper vegetables.

Bustros is telling his story in a new documentary called “$2 par jour” or “2 bucks a day”.

It’ll air Jan. 22 at Cinema Beaubien.