5 things to do this weekend — Friday, Dec. 22, 2017

Here are your five things to do for Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

5 — Helmcken House Old Fashioned Christmas

Dec. 17 to 31

Helmcken House, Victoria

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4 — Winter Ice Palace

Dec. 22 to Jan. 7

Cloverdale Arena, Surrey

Times vary

3 — Winterfest Santa Express

Dec. 8 to Jan. 7

Bear Creek Park, Surrey

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Christmas Night Train runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday

2 — Steveston Festival of Trees

Dec. 1 to 31

Gulf of Georgia Cannery, Richmond

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

1 — Light Displays