Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Musk’s ‘5 things’ DOGE email demand plagued by bounce-backs, clogged inbox

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 1:06 pm
2 min read
Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images View image in full screen
Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House March 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A month after Elon Musk directed federal employees to submit a weekly email list of five accomplishments from the previous week, the process was interrupted by operational issues.

Musk — who wields a strong hand in the Trump administration and helms the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a pseudo-governmental agency built to slash federal funding — implemented a “5 things” email policy in February.

The tech billionaire ordered all staff to respond within 48 hours; if they didn’t, it would be “taken as a resignation,” he wrote on X.

Two days later, he doubled down, saying that anyone who failed to obey the directive for a second time would be terminated.

Click to play video: '‘Competency, trust’: Musk pledges DOGE will cut U.S. budget deficit by half'
‘Competency, trust’: Musk pledges DOGE will cut U.S. budget deficit by half
Story continues below advertisement

According to Politico, numerous agency leaders told staff they did not need to respond, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) also said that a response was “voluntary.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But multiple emails sent to ABC News by federal employees across several agencies have reported receiving bounce-back messages, suggesting the OPM inbox, where they were directed to send their emails, was full.

“After submitting their weekly ‘5 Things’ email on Monday, some employees received an automated response from an OPM email address stating, ‘The recipient’s mailbox is full and can’t accept messages now. Please try resending your message later or contact the recipient directly,'” according to the emails, ABC News wrote.

ABC News also reported that Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, and Department of Health and Human Services workers have experienced the issue.

Following the bounce-backs, some employees were told to resend their emails to an alternative address.

Staff at the Department of Health and Human Services received a memo on Monday stating that it was aware of the issue and advised employees to redirect their emails to another address and copy in their supervisor.

Musk is tasked with reducing the size of federal agencies and has already laid off thousands of workers in the National Park Service, with 10,000 more slated at the Health and Human Services Department, reducing it to about 62,000 employees.  According to the New York Times, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are likely to be the hardest hit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump appear during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. View image in full screen
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump appear during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Musk’s approach, telling reporters in the Oval Office in late February, “There was a lot of genius in sending it. We’re trying to find out if people are working, and so we’re sending a letter to people, please tell us what you did last week. If people don’t respond, it’s very possible that there is no such person or they’re not working.”

Despite Musk’s threats of termination, some employees say they have been proven empty.

One federal worker revealed to ABC News that they set a reminder every Monday to send the same ‘5 things’ email each week.

Another staff member said others have mocked the process, writing comments like, “I don’t think anyone is reading these,” in their emails.

Click to play video: 'Trump roasts Time as Elon Musk gets cover: ‘Is Time still in business?’'
Trump roasts Time as Elon Musk gets cover: ‘Is Time still in business?’
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices