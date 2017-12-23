Corus Kingston’s Clothes for Kids campaign scores another touchdown

More than 2,200 kids are keeping warm this holiday season, one snowsuit at a time. The annual Corus Kingston Clothes for Kids campaign has once again gone over the top.

Deanna Davies is the project lead, she says the campaign will once again help those in need.

“One hundred per cent of the donations, the monetary donations and the snowsuits all stay local,” she said.

“And that means we’re servicing from Napanee all the way through South Frontenac, all the way over to the Gananoque market.”

Davies says Clothes for Kids 2017 wouldn’t be a success without the help of numerous caring people and organizations.

She can’t say enough about the region-wide support.

“We can’t thank this community enough for everything that they’ve done to make this campaign successful.”

2018 will mark the 30th anniversary of Clothes for Kids.