Two men charged after throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at a home

Regina Police have arrested two men after a home was hit with a ‘Molotov cocktail’ in North Central Regina early Friday morning.

On December 22, at around 4:00 a.m., police were dispatched to help Regina Fire after a house fire on the 1600 block of Rae Street. When police arrived, they learnt the home owners put out the fire, but also saw the remains of a broken ‘Molotov cocktail’, which appeared to be thrown at the house.

Investigators determined that a 34-year-old male and a 31-year-old male were in a dispute with a female, when the 34-year-old male tackled her and forced her into a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man. When the trio stopped at an off-sale location, the female left in a cab. The males followed the cab in their vehicle and determined her drop-off location, then left and returned with a Molotov Cockatil, which was thrown at the house but was ineffective because it landed outside.

They left again and returned with a second Molotov cocktail, which was thrown, this time successfully, setting fire to the house.

Both men were located by police in the area of 9 Avenue and Albert Street where they were arrested and charged.

Thirty-four year-old Randy William John Dyck and 31-year-old Kenneth James Dyck are both charged with forcible confinement and arson with disregard for human life.

Both are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Friday afternoon.