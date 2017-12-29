New Brunswick’s top 10 stories of 2017: Wildfires, fights and bikini-clad snow clearing

The year is coming to an end, and New Brunswick had no shortage of stories this year.

From bikini-clad snow clearing to schoolyard fights, and even a man in a ceiling, Global News has compiled a top 10 list of stories that drew the attention of New Brunswickers.

A hot summer resulted in a series of fires in New Brunswick this year but a wildfire in the Moncton area this August proved to be the most viewed story in the region.

While the fire did not pose any danger to those in the area, it still saw firefighters conduct water-bombing in an attempt to battle the flames.

Firefighters monitored the blaze until it was out.

A fatal crash in New Brunswick that claimed the life of a 48-year-old was shared widely across the province.

An SUV and tractor-trailer were the two vehicles that collided head-on on May 10, 2017.

The crash shut down a significant portion of Highway 11 for several hours.

The norovirus — a bug that causes severe diarrhea, uncontrollable vomiting (sometimes at the same time), dehydration and weakness — spread throughout New Brunswick in March.

It’s a virus that normally appears 24-48 hours after someone is infected and it can take 48 hours to recover.

At the time, the province’s acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, recommended that anyone showing symptoms stay home and rest for a minimum of two days.

If there is a weirder vehicle that has been taken through a drive-thru, we’d be shocked.

Even though it was February, two New Brunswick men decided to have a couch be towed behind an ATV as they went for food.

Police did not welcome their method transportation with open arms.

After a video depicting an attack on a young woman went viral on social media, a high school student came forward to discuss how the incident had affected her.

Nelly Price, 14, said the video showed her being bullied near her Fredericton-area school.

But only two weeks later, Price was back in school and supporting a national anti-bullying campaign.

When officers responded to reports of a suspicious person, they likely didn’t expect to find a man in the building’s ceiling.

Emergency crews were unable to initially remove the man, and the fire department had to be called in order to lend a helping hand.

A throwback to New Brunswick’s warm summer, this story was extremely popular throughout the region.

The waterpark near Fredericton is the only one in Atlantic Canada and it packs a large bevy of options into a small area.

Reporter Jeremy Keefe even got in on the fun.

Perfect day to tackle the East Coast's newest waterpark. Opened yesterday Quilli's Family Fun Waterpark in Woolastook Park is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/J77es8w3BW — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) July 20, 2017

Tow truck drivers from across the province came to honour a veteran of the industry in July.

Ralph Douthwright spent 34 years in the profession and nearly 20 trucks showed up to memorialize the man who left a big impact on everyone he met.

This wasn’t the most conventional way to clear snow but it did make for one heck of a story.

Shane Spencer from Minto, N.B., took to his snow plow in February clad in only a bikini-top and Speedo.

“The person will go watch me and get a good chuckle, see a chubby guy in a Speedo — why can’t you laugh when you see that?” said Spencer.

“It’s something like a car wreck, you can’t look away.”

A high school student from Dieppe, N.B., said she was the victim of transphobia at her school, with teachers and students playing a role.

Noemie LeBlanc, 16, told Global News this Setptember that bullying had pushed her to the point of trying to take her own life.

In response to our reporting, the Francophone South School District said, “A lot of work is being done, but more education is still required on this issue.”