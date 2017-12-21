Boardsports
December 21, 2017 9:09 pm

Go with the Flow?

By Global News
City of Kelowna staff are about to conduct a $50, 000 study into whether or not to replace the Flowrider wave machine at Kelowna’s H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre.

City staff say the surf simulator may have come to the end of its own ride as it needs $200,000 in repairs to keep it running for the foreseeable future.

Jonathan Hintz, a local teen and one of Canada’s top Flowboarders calls the Flowrider a one of a kind asset. Hintz has started an on-line petition in order to raise community awareness surrounding getting rid of the wave machine.

He’s hoping the city will go with the flow and that the wave machine won’t ride off into the sunset.

