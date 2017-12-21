Lethbridge drivers frustrated with overnight spike in gas prices

There were miserable driving conditions to start the week in Lethbridge, and now the week is ending with a spike in gas prices, making for some unhappy motorists on Thursday.

Prices for fuel went up 12 cents per litre from Wednesday’s average of 100.9 cents per litre, according to gasbuddy.com.

“[It] kind of sucks to be honest, especially since it was just overnight,” Paul Petillot told Global News as he fuelled up at a north Lethbridge gas station.

Other drivers said it’s especially tough to pay extra for fuel during the holiday season.

“People deserve a break if anything, prices should go down,” Mike Towells said.

Gasbuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague said he estimates gas prices will get even higher in the coming days and will last until at least the New Year.

“I don’t see this thing ending anytime soon,” McTeague said. “I think we are going to be marching very quickly to 115.9 [cents per litre], potentially.”

According to McTeague, the spike in gas prices is due to production problems at two major refineries in the U.S. Midwest, adding the long weekend gas hike phenomenon is just a coincidence.

“In this case, it is very much a coincidence,” he said. “There is a potential shortage in the U.S. Midwest market.”

Still, not everyone is happy with the timing.

“I understand it,” driver Tera Neal Ober said. “But at the same time, right before Christmas, I don’t think that needs to be happening.”

According to gasbuddy.com, Lethbridge pump prices are up 16.2 cents per litre from last year’s average of 96.7 cents per litre.