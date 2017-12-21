Alberta Crown prosecutors to review 2015 Brando Walker murder case

The case of the 2015 murder of Brando Walker will be reviewed by the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service after a stay of charges against one of the accused was issued earlier this month, according to Alberta Justice.

Dylan Steven Cameron, who was 20 years old at the time, was charged with manslaughter on March 21, 2015. He was one of four people originally charged in Walker’s death.

Alberta Justice said the charge against Cameron was stayed Dec. 6.

But just over two weeks later, the case is being reviewed to “determine if the stay should be lifted in order for the Crown to pursue the case,” Alberta Justice said in an email on Thursday. The department did not provide further context.

If the Crown wishes to pursue further, it would have one year to reinstate the original charge that was laid.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in Walker’s death. Walker was 18 when his body was found partially burned near the Weaslehead Bridge on the Tsuu T’ina Nation on March 7, 2015.

It’s believed he was killed in his home in Saddleridge.

A 15-year-old youth also charged in the case pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received an 18-month sentence (six months open custody and 12 months supervision) in April 2016.

Chad William Gosselin, of Calgary, pleaded guilty to committing an indignity to a human body and was given a two-years-less-a-day conditional sentence in January 2017.

A fourth suspect, Jamison Childress, was on the run and was shot dead by American border agents in March 2015, RCMP said at the time.