‘I, Tonya’ review: A whole side of Tonya Harding you never knew about

If you grew up in the ’90s, then you’re familiar with the public figure-skating battle that went on between U.S. Olympians Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan — or, at least, you think you’re familiar with it.

The story goes that the pair had a rivalry and were constantly at each other’s throats; I, Tonya teaches us differently, stating unequivocally that Harding and Kerrigan were actually friends, and the animosity was a media-created phenomenon. It’s one of many details the movie shares, calling into question the story we were fed decades ago.

Rather than solely rehashing the sensational attack on Kerrigan (for those unaware, Harding’s husband/boyfriend Jeff Gillooly bashed Kerrigan’s leg with a baton prior to the national championship), I, Tonya is a character portrait of Harding. The curtain is opened, casting light on Harding’s life, backstory, family and supposed desires.

Perhaps the best part of this excellent movie is while Harding (played superbly by Margot Robbie) is definitely made out to be a sympathetic character, it doesn’t wholly absolve her of what happened. The question of what really caused the attack and the ensuing frenzy is still up in the air.

You’re saying Harding wasn’t responsible for the attack on Kerrigan?

No, not at all. The facts of this case are pretty clear, but the reality is that Harding was not physically present for the attack, and I, Tonya contends that Harding didn’t have knowledge of the extent of what Gillooly was planning. The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle, though it does no one any good to speculate. Regardless if Harding knew or didn’t know, she was completely severed from the world of figure skating for life as punishment, her one true passion.

Not only that, but Harding has had to tolerate her casting as “the villain” for decades, by both the public and the media, while Kerrigan has enjoyed the “sweet, American girl” image for the duration of her career.

Margot Robbie makes a good Harding?

She is fantastic from beginning to end, so it’s not surprising she’s nominated for awards already. Robbie especially shines in the earlier scenes as Harding grows up. It becomes clear that Harding’s upbringing in Portland helped shape her — for better or worse — and cultivated that persona the media seized on years later. Harding is brash, she is ballsy, she is outspoken. Robbie, born in 1990, clearly wasn’t conscious of the figure-skating chaos in 1994, so she may have been better served to play the role without any preconceived notions.

What about the supporting cast?

Allison Janney plays Harding’s mother, LaVona Golden, and is a scene-stealer throughout the movie. What’s most astounding about Janney’s performance is that Golden is depicted as an absolutely despicable human being, yet for whatever reason, we want to see more of her and almost, in a strange way, we like her.

Janney’s irresistible charisma, coupled with Robbie’s electric performance, is a winning combo. And the men of the movie (Sebastian Stan as Gillooly, and Paul Walter Hauser as Gillooly goon Shawn Eckhardt) are so wonderful. It’s truly a stellar cast. Kerrigan, played by Caitlin Carver, is barely in the movie, a deliberate move. For once, the spotlight is on Harding.

Do we still get to see the assault?

Of course, but it doesn’t happen until about midway through the movie. Again, it’s more about Harding and her backstory, and how we, as an audience, were manipulated into believing a sensationalized story. For that, a woman lost her entire career and everything she’d worked for her entire life. It’s hard to shake the sense of guilt when you leave the theatre.

So what’s the bottom line?

An eye-opening film tinged with dark comedy, I, Tonya is a refreshing, fun watch. As heavy as the subject matter is, and as depressing as it can be, it’s fascinating to realize that huge populations of people were led to believe one thing about Harding, without ever knowing her backstory or the adversity she faced to get where she eventually landed.

In that sense, it’s a case study in this era of fake news. And with the Olympics coming up, I, Tonya couldn’t be more relevant.

‘I, Tonya’ opens in select Toronto theatres on Dec. 22, and opens wide across Canada on Jan. 5, 2018.