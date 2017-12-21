Toronto officer James Forcillo charged with perjury, attempting obstruction of justice: police

A former Toronto police officer currently appealing his conviction for attempted murder in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim is facing additional charges, police said on Thursday.

Const. James Forcillo, 34, has been charged with perjury and attempting to obstruct justice as a result of a probe by the Toronto Police Professional Standards unit.

In a statement on Thursday, police said the investigation was spurred by a tip from the Special Investigations Unit, which investigates police-involved deaths, injuries or allegations of sexual assault in Ontario.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempted murder, a year more than the mandatory minimum, for shooting Yatim multiple times on board a Toronto streetcar on July 27, 2013.

Until late November, Forcillo had been out on bail while appealing his conviction and sentence. His bail was revoked by the Court of Appeal after he was arrested for allegedly breaching a condition of his release.

Toronto police said Forcillo remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 29.

