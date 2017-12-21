Canadian lottery players are hoping for a Christmas miracle

Lotto players across Canada are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Friday’s LOTTO MAX draw is offering a very merry $60-million jackpot along with 30 MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each.

“What better way to celebrate the holiday season with our players than by offering them huge jackpots and extra $1 million prizes?” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG Senior vice-president, Lottery & iGaming. “Players have thirty-seven chances to become a millionaire with LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 this holiday season! A winning lottery ticket — now that would be a great gift to give or receive!”

Saturday’s LOTTO 6/49 is a special holiday “Super Draw.”

In addition to the $17-million jackpot, the OLG says there are five guaranteed prize draws of $1 million.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says Ontario players have won over $4 billion with LOTTO MAX, including 54 jackpot wins, and over $12 billion in prizes with LOTTO 6/49, including 1,348 jackpot wins, since the games launched.