Sawed-off rifle, axe seized by Saskatoon police after armed robbery
An armed robbery at an apartment building has resulted in numerous charges being laid against two teens.
Saskatoon police were called to the building in the 1600-block of 22nd Street West at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report there was a person with a firearm.
READ MORE: Cash, cigarettes stolen in Saskatoon armed robbery
The air support unit (ASU) was in the area and told patrol officers there had been two men and a woman on the front lawn and a firearm had been pointed at one man.
Arriving patrol officers spoke to a man who said he had been assaulted and robbed in one of the suites.
While they were talking to him, ASU members told officers a man and woman had left the building through a different entrance and were walking away.
Officers found them a short distance away and they were taken into custody.
Police said the man had a loaded, sawed-off rifle and the woman had stolen items and an axe.
READ MORE: Saskatoon man stabbed while fleeing attempted robbery
They are facing weapons-related charges, along with break and enter, and robbery charges.
The 16-year-old boy is also facing assault and uttering threat charges and police said he was also in breach of his probation.
The 18-year-old women is also facing a breach of recognizance charge.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.