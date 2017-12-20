Winter storm warnings rescinded in the Okanagan

The winter storm and snowfall warnings issued by Environment Canada have been rescinded.

The Okanagan Valley and many other parts of the province recorded its first major snowfall of the season Monday night until Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system tracking along the U.S. border spread snow to southern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the southern interior on Tuesday.

The Kelowna area received 5-15 centimetres of snow, Vernon recorded 10-20 centimetres of snow, and 15 centimetres of the white stuff was recorded at the Penticton airport.

Okanagan residents woke up to a blanket of snow across the valley making the morning commute a more challenging endeavor.

DriveBC, operated by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, is reporting slushy and slippery sections with compact snow on most interior highways.

There are no major incidents or highway closures as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Environment Canada is forecasting afew flurries today and a 30 per cent chance of flurries tomorrow in Kelowna with a high of plus 1 and lows of minus 7.

Most flights departing and arriving at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) are on time and no flights have been cancelled today.

Tuesday’s winter storm brought chaos on interior roads and highways and several flights were cancelled due to extreme weather.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed southbound between Merritt and Hope for two days in a row.