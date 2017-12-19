Widespread delays, cancellations at Kelowna International Airport

With a winter storm warning in effect for the central Okanagan, the Kelowna International Airport is seeing widespread delays and cancellations.

Some flights to Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto were cancelled while other flights were delayed.

There were cancellations and delays on the arrivals side as well.

The airport is expected to be a busy place this week with up to 5,000 passengers passing through on peak days.

YLW expects Friday, Saturday, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 to be the peak days for holiday travel.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Kelowna area over the next 24 hours.