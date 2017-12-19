Weather
December 19, 2017 3:22 pm

Widespread delays, cancellations at Kelowna International Airport

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News
Megan Turcato / Global News
A A

With a winter storm warning in effect for the central Okanagan, the Kelowna International Airport is seeing widespread delays and cancellations.

Some flights to Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto were cancelled while other flights were delayed.

There were cancellations and delays on the arrivals side as well.

YLW arrivals as of 1150 am Tuesday

Arrivals at YLW as of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kelowna International Airport
YLW departers as of 1150 am Tuesday

Departures at YLW as of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kelowna International Airport

The airport is expected to be a busy place this week with up to 5,000 passengers passing through on peak days.

YLW expects Friday, Saturday, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 to be the peak days for holiday travel.

READ MORE: YLW to see up to 5,000 travellers a day during peak holiday period

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Kelowna area over the next 24 hours.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flights Canclled
Holiday Travel
Kelowna
kelowna international airport
Travel
YLW

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News