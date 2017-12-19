Up to 40 cm of snow to fall on central Okanagan highways in the next 24 hours

Environment Canada is predicting the central Okanagan will get a major dump of snow in the next 24 hours and has issued a winter storm warning for the region.

The forecasters believe West Kelowna and Peachland will see more than other communities. Those areas could get up to 35 centimetres of the white stuff between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Kelowna and Merritt are expected to get 20 to 25 centimetres of snow in the same time period.

On the highways, Environment Canada said it is expecting 30 to 40 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt, on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and on the Okanagan Connector.

As a result, Environment Canada is suggesting those who don’t have to travel should thinking about delaying their trip.

Lighter snowfalls are also forecast for Penticton and Vernon.