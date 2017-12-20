OPP seek suspect in attempted robbery at Marmora takeout restaurant

OPP are looking for a man following an attempted robbery at a takeout restaurant in Marmora on Tuesday night.

A man entered the Square Boy Pizza outlet on Matthew St. just before 8 p.m. The restaurant is about 50 kilometers east of Peterborough.

The suspect is described as Caucasian in his 20s, standing 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 with a thin build. He was wearing a red hooded coat, red ball cap with blue jeans and white shoes.

No one was injured.

Initial reports indicated the man had his hand inside his jacket to represent he had a gun but no weapon was seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Hastings OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or nearest police authority or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.