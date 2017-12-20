Criminal charge against veteran London police officer dropped

A London police officer charged with assault has seen the count dropped.

Const. Omar Hassan was charged with assault causing bodily harm by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in August after a 60-year-old man was injured in custody in May.

READ MORE: London police officer charged after SIU probe into arrest of a 60-year-old man

The Crown has confirmed to 980 CFPL the charge against Hassan, 48, was withdrawn Tuesday during a court appearance.

Hassan, a 20-year veteran of the police force, is one of eight London police officers who have been criminally charged since April — he was the fourth officer to be charged by the SIU this year, and the third to have their charge withdrawn.

In July, Const. Nicholas Doering and OPP Const. Mark McKillop were each charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life, in relation to the 2016 death of 39-year-old Debra Chrisjohn, of Oneida Nation of Thames, Ont.

In May, the SIU also laid charges — which were dropped two months later — against Const. Theresa Clayton and Const. Jeff Lake in relation to the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

READ MORE: London police chief addresses officers facing charges, vows to be transparent and accountable

A charge of assault was also laid in June against Sgt. Peter Paquette, after what’s being called an “incident” at police headquarters on Dundas Street on Sept. 6, 2016.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.