Winnipeg man in custody in Kenora, suspected of dealing drugs

A Winnipeg man is facing charges in Sunset Country after an arrest in the city of Kenora Friday.

Joseph Normand, 39, from Winnipeg was charged with resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The arrest came after OPP received multiple calls of a suspicious man in the area of Valley Drive and Ninth Street North around 10 a.m. Dec. 15.

Police tracked down the subject matching the description. He was found with almost 30 grams of cocaine, cash and other drug-related items associated trafficking. The estimated street value of the drugs is $3,000.

Normand has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.