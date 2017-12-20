2 men found shot to death in Needles, B.C.

RCMP are investigating the deaths of two men who lived in a small community near the Kootenays.

An 83-year-old man and a 58-year-old man have been found dead in Needles, B.C.

Police said officers were called to a house around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

One of the men was found in a neighbouring home. Police said both died from gunshot wounds.

RCMP said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time, but the investigation continues.

Police said family members of the victims have been notified of the deaths.