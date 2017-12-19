Holidays 2017

Canada
December 19, 2017 7:51 pm

Patients at Royal University Hospital paid visit through ‘K9 Cops for Kids’

Some furry members of Saskatoon police paid a visit to kids at Royal University Hospital on Tuesday.

Some four-legged members of the Saskatoon Police Service paid a visit to Royal University Hospital (RUH) on Tuesday.

Boss the German shepherd and Tyr the giant schnauzer met with children staying at the hospital’s acute care pediatrics unit through the “K9 Cops for Kids” program.

Sgt. Eddie Panamaroff, with the Saskatoon police canine unit, said sometimes kids will say some pretty funny questions.

“They ask their names, they ask how old they are and they ask if I have any cats in the police canine unit sometimes too,” Panamaroff said.

“You can see the smile on their face – they’re having a good time by interacting with police officers, the canine handlers and seeing the dogs.”

Patients are also given a stuffed toy.

The K9 Cops for Kids program started in Prince Albert, Sask. The goal is to bring Christmas cheer to pediatric patients spending time in the hospital instead of at home during the holidays.

