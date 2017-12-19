New pipeline completed to supply Melville, Sask. with water

An ongoing water infrastructure project for the Melville, Sask., area recently hit a milestone with the completion of a new 30 kilometre-long pipeline.

The pipeline will ultimately become part of the area’s water utility.

Construction began in August and was finished Dec. 15.

The pipeline will move water from two new wells to Melville’s water treatment plant.

Control buildings for the wells are expected to be fully constructed sometime in 2018.

The federal government is contributing up to $6.8 million toward the project while the provincial government is contributing up to $3.4 million.

“The funding provides a real boost to the project as we work with SaskWater to provide our residents with a water supply system to meet our immediate needs and future growth,” Melville Mayor Walter Streelasky said in a press release.

The project has a total eligible cost of up to $13.7 million. SaskWater will recover the remaining costs over time through water rates to Melville.

Melville and SaskWater are also working to replace the city’s existing water treatment plant by the end of 2019.