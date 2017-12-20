Friends and neighbours come together to help Kingston townhouse fire victims

A Kingston mother of two lost everything when her townhouse was gutted by a fire on Monday.

The blaze on Cliff Crescent in Kingston is believed to have started in the drier.

Now, friends and family members and neighbours are rallying to help the 21-year-old single mom just days before Christmas.

“Its tragic enough losing your home any time of year but a week before Christmas? The things she’s most worried about is her children’s Christmas being ruined because this is supposed to be a magical time of year,” said Joelene Hopkins, a family friend.

Hopkins has set up a GoFundMe page. She says there’s been plenty of support so far.

“We got a lot of donations of clothes and toys of the kids, we need things for her, clothes for her. We also need the big things like couches and beds and dressers, so that’s what we’re hoping to do with the go fund me, we’re hoping that we can take some of that money and put it towards the things she’s going to need to re start her life.”

You can find the GoFundMe page online at Help save a Family’s Christmas.

Fire officials continue to investigate and say it’s not suspicious. There is no estimate of damage at this time.