Toronto photographer catches graffiti taggers on video

George Pimentel spent the lunch hour doing the same thing he’s found himself doing several times over the last handful of years; painting the walls of the alleyway between his studio and the neighbouring bar to cover yet another spray painted tag.

“I’m getting sick and tired of it,” he told Global News before dipping the roller in dark red paint for the first time.

Pimentel estimated he’s spent about $500 buying paint over the years to cover up tags on the exterior walls of his studio and the bar.

The vandals may not realize it — or they may not care — but they are routinely captured on the security cameras George installed in the alley.

Footage from Sunday evening that Pimentel posted to Facebook showed a three person team in action in the alleyway. Two acting as lookouts while the third leaves his mark.

“They have no right tagging private property,” Pimentel said.

He admitted graffiti is a regular sight on Dundas Street West, but insisted there has to be some way to make it work for everyone.

“Where do we draw the line? What can we do with this? I’ve gone to the police, the police haven’t done anything. I understand, they’re busy with real crime but I think the laws have to be enforced…Maybe we can work with (taggers).”

The city’s StreetARToronto program helps property owners to commission murals for their exterior walls. The hope is that respect amongst artists will help deter tagging.

“But the murals are also being tagged,” Pimentel exclaimed, gesturing toward a colourful mural on the wall of a structure a couple doors down from his studio.

With no permanent deterrent available, George said he’ll just keep fighting spray paint with water-soluble paint and a roller.