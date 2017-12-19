1 dead after fiery 2-vehicle crash on Highway 409

Toronto Paramedics say a male victim has died and another has minor injuries after a fiery two-vehicle crash on Highway 409 approaching Highway 401.

Emergency crews were called just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Kipling and Islington avenues.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and a body was subsequently found inside one of the vehicles.

The OPP closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 409 between Martin Grove Road and Kipling Avenue for the investigation.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy409 EB lanes remain CLOSED between Martin Grove and Kipling due to a vehicle fire. Emergency crews on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^lp pic.twitter.com/lnluO3CbG3 — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 19, 2017