Newfoundland premier tipped police to killer weeks ahead of election, documents reveal

A Newfoundland judge has released documents revealing that weeks before Dwight Ball became premier, he tipped police that his daughter’s ex-boyfriend might be a killer.

Ball was Liberal leader when he went to police in October 2015 — five days after a man was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery at a St. John’s hotel.

Ball told investigators the masked suspect shown on security footage during a week-long manhunt was wearing a jacket similar to one stolen from him.

Police ultimately charged Brandon Phillips, the ex-boyfriend of Ball’s daughter Jade.

The information is part of search warrant documents which Ball went to court to keep secret.

Phillips was found guilty earlier this month of second-degree murder, but Jade Ball was never accused of wrongdoing or called as a witness.

Dwight Ball became premier of Newfoundland and Labrador on Dec. 14, 2015.

