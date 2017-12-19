Attempted murder charge in Dillon, Sask. shooting

A man is facing 29 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting last week in a northern Saskatchewan community.

The shooting happened late in the evening on Dec. 14 in Dillon, Sask.

Police were called to a home where they found a man with a gunshot wound. There is no word on his current condition.

Dillon RCMP believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there was minimal threat to the community.

Dakota Scott Montgrand, 23, was arrested the following day.

Other charges Montgrand is facing are possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and utter death threats.

He was scheduled to appear Monday by video in La Loche provincial court.