Alberta government will explain its dementia strategy Tuesday

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman will outline a new provincial dementia strategy Tuesday afternoon.

The provincial government is providing $100,000 to support new pilot projects.

Cases of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, have been steadily on the rise across Canada, compounded by aging baby boomers.

It’s estimated by 2038, about one in 10 Albertans over 65 and nearly half of those in their 90s will suffer from the disease.

The latest federal numbers show over 400,000 Canadians are living with dementia.

