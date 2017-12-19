Man who shot Toronto lawyer Randall Barrs sentenced to 9 years in prison

A 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shooting Toronto criminal lawyer Randall Barrs in the leg twice outside his law office in 2016 was sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison on Tuesday.

Grayson Delong, 52, was originally charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting but the crown withdrew the charge as there was no reasonable chance of a conviction.

Delong accepted a plea deal last Friday after admitting in Ontario Superior Court that he fired several rounds at Barrs while wearing a reflective construction vest, yellow hat and a blond wig.

The incident, which took place around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2016, saw Delong exit a vehicle and approach Barrs with a handgun before firing several rounds.

At the time, undercover Halton regional police officers had been following Delong, who was a suspect in several robberies in Burlington, Ont.

After returning to his car, the suspect was fired upon by an officer at the scene and was struck twice. Both Barrs and Delong survived the shooting.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, had cleared the officer earlier this year of wrongdoing in relation to the incident.

According to a biography on Barrs’ website, he graduated from Osgoode Hall Law School and specializes in homicides, drug crimes, domestic assaults, driving offences, white collar crimes and regulatory offences.

He is described as a criminal defence lawyer with a “national reputation” in “high profile drug and murder cases.”

Barrs has tried significant cases including representing seven men who ran one of the largest marijuana grow operations in Canada out of a former Molson brewery in Barrie, Ont. in 2004.

