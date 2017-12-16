Ontario homeowners discover deer carcass tied to mailbox, head left on driveway

WINDHAM, Ont. – Provincial police say a homeowner is in shock after a deer carcass was tied to a mailbox in the southwestern Ontario community of Windham.

They say the deer’s head was removed and left in the driveway.

Police responded on Wednesday morning when the homeowners called to report the incident.

READ MORE: A deer, stuck on a frozen lake for 3 days, saved by people who normally just help humans

OPP spokesman Ed Sanchuk said the homeowners are shocked and upset after discovering the carcass on their property.

He said it was the first time he’d seen anything like this in his career.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Norfolk County OPP.