Suspect in Vaughan bank hostage-taking carried fake weapons: police sources

As investigations continue into the Vaughan bank hostage-taking earlier this week, police sources tell Global News the suspect was carrying a fake gun and explosives.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, said York Regional Police were called to a RBC bank, located near Dufferin Street and Major Mackenzie Drive West, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of an armed man inside with hostages.

“When our first responding officers did arrive, they did locate a man inside with a gun as a report had indicated,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters Wednesday afternoon, adding tactical officers and negotiators were called in to assist.

“Unfortunately lethal force had to be used to subdue the subject.”

Police said officers first on scene were able to get some employees and customers out of the bank. The SIU later said 13 hostages were in the bank at the time of the incident.

Nasil Labib, the owner of a dental office near the bank, told Global News Thursday a woman who escaped the bank came to the office and told him what happened.

“She said there was a young guy inside the bank, had a gun in his hand and had a belt, I think with explosives. And he wasn’t asking for money, he was asking for I believe a bag of drugs and to talk to Donald Trump,” Labib recalled.

Meanwhile, York Regional Police are continuing their investigation into the incident while the Special Investigations Unit is looking into the officers’ conduct and the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

