Photos released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) revealed the aftermath of a plane that crashed outside Fond-du-Lac Wednesday evening.

Investigators are currently on scene and have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

There were 22 passengers and 3 crew on board, when the plane crashed shortly after take-off from the Fond-du-Lac Airport. There were no fatalities.

Investigators have found:

The aircraft descended into trees and terrain.

The wreckage path is at least 800-feet long.

The aircraft is in an upright position but tilted steeply to the right.

The left side of the aircraft appears to have the worst damage.

The fuselage ruptured at about seating row number 3.

“We are very much in the initial stages of the investigation, conducting the field phase here in Fond-du-Lac. Once we are finished here we’ll be carrying on with the investigation from our offices in Ottawa, Gatineau and Winnipeg,” said David Ross, the senior investigator with the Transportation Safety Board.

TSB said they recovered a flight data recorder, a cockpit voice recorder and an emergency locator transmitter, which will all be sent to a lab in Ottawa for analysis.

“The manufacturer, ATR, and Pratt & Whitney Canada, who manufacturers the engines, they will be attending the site as well,” Ross said.

First responders spent hours on Wednesday night freeing passengers. It’s unclear how much damage was done from the original impact, as first responders said they ripped pieces off the airplane to gain access.

As for safety action being taken, West Wind Aviation has grounded its other ATR aircraft for the time being.

The next step for investigators is to gather information such as weather conditions, aircraft maintenance records and interview witnesses.