Walker Eli Risling sentenced to 9 years for 2013 stabbing death of Matthew Brown

The man charged in the 2013 stabbing death of Matthew Brown has been sentenced to nine years in jail. With credit for time served, Walker Eli Risling will spend only two more years behind bars.

Brown was stabbed to death at a Taradale house party on Jan. 15, 2013.

The 30-year-old had lived in the home in the 0-100 block of Taradale Close N.E. and had been hosting a small gathering when a fight broke out.

Walker Eli Risling was originally convicted of second-degree murder in the case, but the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled he should be given a new trial.

On Friday, Risling pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

– With files from 770 CHQR’s Aurelio Perri