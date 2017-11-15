Crime
November 15, 2017 3:24 pm
Updated: November 15, 2017 3:53 pm

Calgary officers pepper-sprayed before finding man dead inside southeast home

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after officers found a man dead inside a Forest Lawn home on Nov. 15, 2017.

Global News
A A

Calgary police said a man was found dead inside a Forest Lawn home Wednesday afternoon. The homicide unit is now investigating.

Officers were called to a home for a report of a man in medical distress in the 1800 block of 38 Street S.E. at about 12:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Pepper spray potentially the cause of southwest Calgary arena evacuation

They were pepper-sprayed as they went inside, police said.

Investigators were speaking with witnesses. No one was in custody as of 1:15 p.m.

“This is not believed to be a random incident,” police said in a statement.

READ MORE: Calgary movie theatre evacuated after ‘mace device’ set off

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Forest Lawn
Calgary homicide unit
Calgary police pepper sprayed
Calgary Police Service
Pepper Spray

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News