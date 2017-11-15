Calgary officers pepper-sprayed before finding man dead inside southeast home

Calgary police said a man was found dead inside a Forest Lawn home Wednesday afternoon. The homicide unit is now investigating.

Officers were called to a home for a report of a man in medical distress in the 1800 block of 38 Street S.E. at about 12:15 p.m.

They were pepper-sprayed as they went inside, police said.

1800 Blk 38th st SE blocked off. Neighbour told me he called 911 after hearing screaming, around noon. Police now say a man was found dead in the home. pic.twitter.com/fOEloR4uYv — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) November 15, 2017

Investigators were speaking with witnesses. No one was in custody as of 1:15 p.m.

“This is not believed to be a random incident,” police said in a statement.

